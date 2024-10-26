Three health workers injured, dozens detained at north Gaza hospital: WHO

GENEVA: The World Health Organization said it has regained contact with staff at a besieged northern Gaza hospital, finding that three health workers had been injured and 44 detained.

Kamal Adwan, northern Gaza's last functioning hospital, "is still under siege, but we managed to get in touch with the staff", WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X late on Friday (Oct 25).

"Three health workers and another employee have been injured, 44 health workers have been detained and four ambulances damaged," he said.

On Friday, Gaza's health ministry accused Israeli forces of storming Kamal Adwan hospital in the Jabalia camp, where it launched a major operation earlier this month.

It said the raid left two children dead, and accused the Israeli forces of detaining hundreds of staff, patients and displaced people during the raid.