North Korea criticises Blinken's China visit as 'begging trip'

SEOUL: North Korea on Wednesday (Jun 21) criticised US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent visit to Beijing as a "begging trip" to ease tensions in what it called a policy failure to pressure China.

At one of the most significant US-China exchanges since US President Joe Biden took office, Blinken and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on Monday and agreed to stabilise their intense rivalry so it did not veer into conflict.

Blinken said after the meeting on Monday that he urged China to encourage North Korea to stop launching missiles as Beijing holds a "unique position" to press Pyongyang to engage in dialogue.

In a commentary carried by the North's KCNA news agency, Jong Yong Hak, whom it described as an international affairs analyst, said the rare visit was aimed at begging for the relaxation of tensions as the "attempt to press and restrain China may become a boomerang striking a fatal blow to the US economy."

"In a word, the US state secretary's recent junket can never be judged otherwise than a disgraceful begging trip of the provoker admitting the failure of the policy of putting pressure on China," the commentary said.