North Korea has sent 10,000 troops to train in Russia: Pentagon

NATO chief Mark Rutte on Monday decried the deployment of North Korean troops to bolster Russia's war effort in Ukraine as a dangerous expansion of the conflict that signaled Putin's "growing desperation."



Experts have said that in return for the troops, North Korea is likely aiming to acquire military technology, ranging from surveillance satellites to submarines, plus possible security guarantees from Moscow.



North Korea and Russia are under UN sanctions - Pyongyang for its nuclear weapons program, and Moscow for the Ukraine war.