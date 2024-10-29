North Korea sent 10,000 troops to train in Russia, US says

WASHINGTON: North Korea has sent some 10,000 troops to train in Russia, Washington said on Monday (Oct 28), tripling its previous estimate and prompting NATO and EU warnings of a dangerous expansion of the Ukraine war.

Pyongyang - with whom Moscow signed a mutual defence pact - is already widely believed to be arming Russia for its invasion, but troops on the ground would mark an escalation in the conflict.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned North Korea could "soon" have as many as 12,000 soldiers on Russian soil, while US President Joe Biden slammed the deployment as "very dangerous."

"We believe that the DPRK has sent around 10,000 soldiers in total to train in eastern Russia that will probably augment Russian forces near Ukraine over the next several weeks," Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told journalists, using an abbreviation for North Korea's official name.