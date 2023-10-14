North Korea has sent arms to Russia for use in Ukraine: White House

WASHINGTON: North Korea has delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia in recent weeks for use in Ukraine, the White House said on Friday (Oct 13).

The statement comes a month after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un traveled to Russia's far east and met President Vladimir Putin, sparking concern among Kyiv's allies over the possibility of a potential arms deal.

"We condemn the DPRK for providing Russia with this military equipment, which will be used to attack Ukrainian cities, kill Ukrainian civilians, and further Russia's illegitimate war," White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters, using North Korea's official name.

"We will continue to monitor for any additional DPRK arms shipments to Russia."

In exchange for its support, Kirby said, "Pyongyang is seeking military assistance from Russia, including fighter aircraft, surface-to-air missiles, armored vehicles, ballistic missile production equipment or other materials and other advanced technologies."

"This expanding military partnership between the DPRK and Russia including any technology transfers from Russia to the DPRK undermines regional stability and the global non-proliferation regime," he added.

According to a graphic provided by the White House, between Sep 1 and Oct 1, a load of containers was shipped by sea from Najin, North Korea, to Dunay, Russia.

They were then delivered by rail to an ammunition depot near Tikhoretsk in southwestern Russia, some 290km from the Ukrainian border.