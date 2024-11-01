North Korea could get military tech from Russia in return for sending troops to Ukraine: Analysts

As North Korean soldiers in Russian uniforms march towards Ukraine, analysts said Pyongyang’s involvement signals both a growing strategic cooperation between the allies and a reflection of Moscow’s desperation on the frontlines.

These troops from the hermit kingdom are a temporary measure to help replenish Russian forces on the battlefield, said Mason Richey, an international politics associate professor at the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies.

“The North Koreans are stopgap. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has been losing ... huge numbers of troops on the ground,” he said.

“This would take him closer to needing (another) mobilisation ... which he has largely avoided because of political sensitivity.”