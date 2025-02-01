North Korean troops 'withdrawn' from Kursk front line: Ukraine

Western, South Korean and Ukrainian intelligence agencies say Pyongyang deployed more than 10,000 troops to support Russia's forces fighting in its western Kursk region, where Ukraine launched a shock cross-border offensive in August.
Kyiv captured dozens of border settlements in the operation - the first time a foreign army had crossed into Russian territory since the Second World War - in an embarrassing setback for the Kremlin.
But nearly six months on, Ukraine still holds on to swathes of Russian territory, something President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sees as a key bargaining chip in any future negotiations with Moscow.
"We believe that they have been withdrawn because of the heavy losses that were inflicted," he added.
Ukraine previously said it had captured or killed several North Korean soldiers deployed to the Kursk region.
Zelenskyy has published footage of interrogations with what he said were North Korean prisoners of war captured by his army on the Kursk front.
Ukrainian officials have said that wounded North Korean troops were blowing themselves up with grenades rather than being taken alive.
KREMILIN REFUSES TO COMMENT
Asked earlier on Friday about reports the North Korean soldiers had been withdrawn, the Kremlin declined to comment.
"There are a lot of different arguments out there, both right and wrong," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"It's not worth commenting on every time," he added.
Kyiv and the West had decried their deployment as a major escalation in the three-year conflict.
Ukraine says around 2,000 Russian civilians live in areas under its occupation, mostly cut off from contact with relatives on the other side of the new front line.
Despite Ukraine's hold on part of the Kursk region, Russia has been advancing elsewhere across the 1,000-kilometre front.
Moscow's army on Friday said it had captured another village, Novovasylivka, in eastern Ukraine, where its forces are advancing on a key logistics hub and a road that is crucial for military supplies.
Novovasylivka is close to the key hub of Pokrovsk in the eastern Donetsk region, and to the internal border with Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, which so far has been spared ground combat.
Russia in 2022 said it was annexing the Donetsk region - despite not having it under full control - but has not publicly made territorial claims on Dnipropetrovsk.