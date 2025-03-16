51 dead and more than 100 injured in nightclub fire in North Macedonia

SKOPJE: A fire that broke out at a nightclub in North Macedonia where more than a thousand people had gathered for a concert killed at least 51 people, the country's interior minister said on Sunday (Mar 16).

"According to the data we have by now, 51 persons lost their lives, and more than 100 persons are injured and transported in the hospitals in Stip, Kocani and Skopje," interior minister Pance Toskovski said after visiting the scene in Kocani.

The agency reported that the fire broke out in Pulse, a nightclub in the small town with around 30,000 inhabitants, during a concert by DNK, a hip-hop duo popular in the country.

The concert that started at midnight on Sunday was attended mainly by young people.

Online media outlet SDK reported that the fire started at 3am local time, and gave a tally of more than 100 injured citing rescue sources.

The wounded were taken either to the local Kocani hospital or to Stip, about 30km south of the town.

Local media speculated that the fire was probably caused by the use of pyrotechnic devices.