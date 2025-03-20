North Macedonia officials raid clubs in crackdown after fire

Government spokeswoman Marija Miteva said that the latest inspections found numerous irregularities and violations after a dozen businesses were searched in recent days.



The announcement came a day after authorities raided more than 50 locations, with many clubs and discotheques operating without licenses and expired certifications shuttered.



The Interior Minister Pance Toskovski later said that seven police officers had also been detained under suspicion of committing crimes against public safety.



The minister said there was "reasonable doubt" the suspects "caused substantial danger to lives and bodies of people by enabling the venue to operate under substandard conditions".