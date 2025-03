North Macedonia officials raid clubs in crackdown after fire

SKOPJE, Republic of North Macedonia: Authorities in North Macedonia expanded an ongoing crackdown on nightclubs across the country, officials said Wednesday (Mar 19), in the wake of a horrific fire that killed 59 people at a concert over the weekend.The fire, which broke out early Sunday during a hip-hop concert at Club Pulse in the eastern town of Kocani, killed 59 mostly young people and injured nearly 200.The blaze appears to have been ignited by the use of fireworks during the performance, which later spread to the roof and triggered a stampede inside the venue.The incident caused the worst loss of life in the country since 1993 when two deadly plane crashes occurred.In the tragedy's wake, officials have vowed swift action against nightclubs and discotheques, after authorities determined that Club Pulse had operated under a forged licence.