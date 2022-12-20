Logo
World

Thousands reported without power after 6.4-magnitude earthquake hits offshore California
A strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of northern California on Dec 20, 2022. (Image: USGS)

20 Dec 2022 07:13PM (Updated: 20 Dec 2022 08:10PM)
A strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of northern California on Tuesday (Dec 20), the US Geological Survey said, as local authorities and media reported thousands of power outages and bridge damage.

The earthquake was about 16.1km deep, USGS said, and struck about 12km west-southwest of Ferndale, California, about a four-hour drive north of San Francisco.

There was no risk of a tsunami after the quake, the US tsunami warning system said.

In Ferndale and surrounding Humboldt County, more than 55,000 homes and businesses were without power early Tuesday, the electric grid tracking website Poweroutageus.com said.

The California Independent System Operator, which oversees much of the state's electrical grid, issued a transmission emergency notice for the area following the earthquake.

Local media reported that the California highway patrol was responding to reports of cracks in the Ferndale bridge over the Eel River in and out of Ferndale, a town of about 15,000 people 420km north of San Francisco and about 32km south of Eureka.

California is regularly shaken by tremors and seismologists say a quake capable of causing widespread destruction is almost certain to hit the state in the next 30 years.

A 6.7-magnitude earthquake in 1994 in Northridge, northwest of Los Angeles, left at least 60 people dead and caused an estimated US$10 billion in damage, while a 6.9-magnitude quake in San Francisco in 1989 claimed the lives of 67 people.

Source: Agencies/ic

