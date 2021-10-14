Man suspected of killing 5 people with bow and arrow in Norway was known to police

KONGSBERG: A Danish man suspected of killing five people with a bow and arrows in Norway had converted to Islam and was previously known to police over fears that he had radicalised, officials said on Thursday (Oct 14).

Five people were killed - four women and one man - and two others were injured on Wednesday in the south-eastern town of Kongsberg in Norway's deadliest attack in a decade.

"We're talking about a convert to Islam," Norwegian police official Ole Bredrup Saeverud told reporters on Thursday, adding: "There were fears linked to radicalisation previously."

Saeverud said the 37-year-old suspect had confessed during questioning. Those who were killed during the attack were all aged between 50 and 70.

"We are investigating among other things to determine whether this was a terrorist attack," Saeverud added.

Reports that linked him to radicalisation pre-dated this year, Saeverud said, and police had followed up at the time. "We haven't had any reports about him in 2021, but earlier," he said.

"We're relatively sure that he acted alone."

Murder in Norway is rare.

It was the deadliest attack in the Scandinavian country since far-right extremist Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people in 2011. Since then, Norway has seen one other far-right attack, carried out by a self-proclaimed neo-Nazi who opened fire into a mosque.

On Thursday it was largely quiet in Kongsberg, a picturesque town of 25,000 people with wooden facades and the foliage changing colour for the autumn.

Streets were almost empty with only a light police presence.

A few police officers stood outside a store where part of the attack took place, and where a chip could be seen in the glass door from some type of shot fired.

Two candles flickered outside the town's church.

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reacted with "great sadness" to the "terrible attack".