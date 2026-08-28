King Harald V, Norway's reform-minded head of state, dies at 89

OSLO: Norway's King Harald, a reformer who emerged from the shadow of his well-loved, extrovert father over more than three decades on the throne, died on Friday (Aug 28) at the age of 89, the royal palace said, at a time of multiple crises for the Norwegian royal family.

"King Harald passed away peacefully at Oslo University Hospital on Friday 28 August, 0635 (local time, 0435 GMT)," the royal palace said on its website.

Harald, who was Europe's oldest living monarch, was taken to hospital on Aug 17. The palace said he was being treated for a bacterial infection in his blood.

In 2024, he had been hospitalised for an infection while on holiday in Malaysia and received a temporary pacemaker at a hospital there. He was flown back home by the Norwegian armed forces and later fitted with a permanent device.

That same year, Harald, Norway's ceremonial head of state since 1991, said he would reduce the number of official engagements in which he took part but ruled out abdication, insisting that his oath as king was for life.