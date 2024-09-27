Norway issues warrant for man linked to Lebanon device blasts

Hundreds of pagers and walkie-talkies detonated across Lebanon last week, killing at least 39 people and wounding nearly 3,000 in an attack widely blamed on Israel, which has refused to comment.

Bulgarian authorities opened an investigation after Hungarian website Telex reported that Norta Global - a company registered in Bulgaria by a Norwegian - had imported the devices and then delivered them to Hezbollah.

Bulgaria's National Security Agency (SANS) later said the company had nothing to do with the delivery of the exploding devices, but Oslo police said they had opened a "preliminary investigation into the information that has emerged".

Norta Global, founded in April 2022 by Rinson Jose, last year declared revenue of €650,000 (US$725,000) for consulting activities outside the European Union.

The company told the Verdens Gang newspaper last week that Jose has been on an overseas work trip since Sep 17 and that they had not been able to reach him.

The pagers and walkie-talkies exploded as their users were shopping in supermarkets, walking on streets and attending funerals, plunging the country into panic.

The United Nations said on Friday that the detonation of the hand-held communication devices could constitute a war crime.

The war in Gaza began with Hamas' Oct 7 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,205 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures that include hostages killed in captivity.

Of the 251 hostages seized by militants, 97 are still held in Gaza, including 33 the Israeli military says are dead.

Israel's retaliatory military offensive has killed at least 41,534 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to figures provided by the Hamas-run territory's health ministry. The UN has described the figures as reliable.