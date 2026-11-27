OSLO: Airline Norse Atlantic’s Norwegian operating unit has declared bankruptcy, the long-haul budget carrier said on Friday (Nov 27), succumbing to soaring fuel costs wrought by the war in Iran.

Norse Atlantic ASA, which is listed on the Oslo Euronext Expand bourse, and other group companies are not part of the filing and are still attempting to stay in business, the company said in a statement.

Norse Atlantic, which launched in 2022, on Nov 25 warned that its financial situation was “critical”.

The following day, it said it had suspended all flights and that the board could file for bankruptcy unless it urgently secured funding.

“The Board of Norse Atlantic Airways AS has made the difficult decision to file for bankruptcy despite extensive efforts from the company and the group to find a solution,” Norse CEO Eivind Roald said in a statement.

“The board, management and advisers of the listed entity Norse Atlantic ASA and the UK subsidiary are working to find a solution for the remaining part of the business to continue operations,” Roald said.

Earlier on Nov 27, Norse said its lessors had terminated their leasing contracts for all 12 aircraft in the carrier’s fleet, demanding that the planes be handed back, a claim contested by the company.

Norse in 2021 signed long-term leases for nine Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft from Ireland-based AerCap Holdings and six Dreamliners from Singapore-based BOC Aviation. It later returned three of the planes to AerCap.

“The company contests the validity of the termination notices,” Norse said in a statement.

The AerCap leases were due to run for about 12 years for each aircraft, while the BOC contracts were due to run for 16 years, according to Norse’s latest annual report.

“Although they are contesting the notices, it sounds pretty decisive. Unless successful in this, they will not be able to resume operations,” said aviation analyst John Strickland.

The global aviation industry is suffering its worst crisis since the Covid-19 pandemic as the US-Iran conflict, which began at the end of February, disrupts operations, drives up fuel prices, and sends airlines’ costs skyrocketing.