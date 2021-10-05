Logo
Norway to offer booster COVID-19 shot to those aged 65 and over

FILE PHOTO: Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

05 Oct 2021 08:21PM (Updated: 05 Oct 2021 08:21PM)
OSLO: Norway will soon begin to offer a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to those aged 65 and older, Health Minister Bent Hoeie said on Tuesday (Oct 5).

Beginning in late October of early November, the vaccine will be offered to those who received their second dose at least six months earlier.

More than 90 per cent of all Norwegians aged 18 and above have now received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and some 85 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated, according to the Institute of Public Health.

 

Source: Reuters

