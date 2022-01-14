Logo
Norway to start COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5 to11
Norway to start COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5 to11

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "VACCINE Coronavirus COVID-19" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed flag of Norway in this illustration taken December 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

14 Jan 2022 07:06PM (Updated: 14 Jan 2022 07:13PM)
OSLO: Norway will offer COVID-19 vaccines to all children aged five years and above, the government said on Friday (Jan 14).

It had previously only offered vaccines to children aged 12 and older.

"We are following the National Institute of Public Health's (FHI) recommendation, and will offer free vaccination to children where parents and guardians want it," Health Minister Ingvild Kjerkol said in a statement.

About 90 per cent of adults in Norway have received at least two vaccine doses against COVID-19, according to FHI data.

Source: Reuters/ga

