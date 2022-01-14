Norway to start COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5 to11

OSLO: Norway will offer COVID-19 vaccines to all children aged five years and above, the government said on Friday (Jan 14).

It had previously only offered vaccines to children aged 12 and older.

"We are following the National Institute of Public Health's (FHI) recommendation, and will offer free vaccination to children where parents and guardians want it," Health Minister Ingvild Kjerkol said in a statement.

About 90 per cent of adults in Norway have received at least two vaccine doses against COVID-19, according to FHI data.