Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Norway will continue to explore for oil and gas, incoming government says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Norway will continue to explore for oil and gas, incoming government says

Norway will continue to explore for oil and gas, incoming government says

FILE PHOTO: Oil and gas company Statoil gas processing and CO2 removal platform Sleipner T is pictured in the offshore near the Stavanger, Norway, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Nerijus Adomaitis

13 Oct 2021 08:44PM (Updated: 13 Oct 2021 08:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HURDAL, Norway: Norway will continue to explore for oil and gas in the next four years, with most new drilling permits to come in mature regions of its oceans, the incoming government said on Wednesday (Oct 13).

A minority coalition of the leftwing Labour Party and the rural Centre Party will take power on Thursday after beating the ruling Conservative-led government in last month's election.

"The Norwegian petroleum industry will be developed, not dismantled," the two parties said in a joint policy document, adding that it will maintain the existing system of handing out exploration licences.

While climate change was a top issue debated during the campaign for parliament, Labour has said it wants to ensure any transition away from oil and gas, and the jobs it creates, is a gradual one.

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us