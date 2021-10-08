Logo
World

Norway's Labour, Centre parties agree to form minority government
World

Norwegian Labour Party leader Jonas Gahr Stoere answers questions from reporters outside his home, a day after parliamentary election in Oslo, Norway on Sep 14, 2021. (Photo: NTB/Terje Bendiksby via REUTERS)

08 Oct 2021 11:05PM (Updated: 08 Oct 2021 11:05PM)
OSLO: Norway's leftwing Labour Party and the rural Centre Party said on Friday (Oct 8) they have agreed to form a minority government, the culmination of almost four weeks of negotiations following last month's election win.

The deal paves the way for Labour leader Jonas Gahr Stoere to become prime minister next week, replacing Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg who said after losing the election that she plans to step down.

The new government will present a detailed policy document on Oct 13, Stoere and Centre Party leader Trygve Slagsvold Vedum told a news conference.

Left-leaning opposition parties won a large majority in the Sep 13 election, but talks to form a majority government collapsed amid disagreements over climate change and taxes, leading to the formation of a minority cabinet.

Labour's Stoere, who had argued that a majority government would provide the greatest degree of predictability for the country, must now negotiate policy proposals and spending plans on a case-by-case basis in parliament.

Minority governments are common in Norway, however, and incumbent Prime Minister Erna Solberg of the Conservatives has ruled in a minority for most of her eight years in power.

Source: Reuters/jt

