Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Norwegian mass killer Breivik has not reformed, must stay in jail, prosecution says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Norwegian mass killer Breivik has not reformed, must stay in jail, prosecution says

Norwegian mass killer Breivik has not reformed, must stay in jail, prosecution says

Mass killer Anders Behring Breivik, attends the second day of his trial, where he is requesting release on parole, at a makeshift courtroom in Skien prison, Skien, Norway January 19, 2022. Ole Berg-Rusten/NTB/via REUTERS

20 Jan 2022 08:43PM (Updated: 20 Jan 2022 08:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

OSLO: Norwegian mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik, who in 2011 killed 77 people and maimed dozens more, has not reformed during his time in prison and should be kept behind bars, a state prosecutor told his parole hearing on Thursday (Jan 20).

"He has demonstrated no empathy or genuine regret," Prosecutor Hulda Karlsdottir said in closing remarks at the end of three days in court. "He continues to glorify his own role."

Breivik, an anti-Muslim neo-Nazi, killed eight people with a car bomb in Oslo and then gunned down 69 more, most of them teenagers, in Norway's worst peacetime atrocity.

Having earlier described the murders to the court, the prosecution on Thursday provided a detailed account of the cases of 33 survivors who were shot, many of whom were hit multiple times and injured for life.

Breivik's assurances that he will no longer commit violence are simply not credible, Karlsdottir said.

"This is a PR stunt," she told the court, referring to the hearing, at the start of which on Tuesday Breivik gave a straight-arm Nazi salute as he entered the courtroom.

Breivik, 42, is serving Norway's maximum sentence of 21 years, which can be extended indefinitely if he is deemed a continued threat to society. He is entitled to apply for parole, and said he hopes to be released eventually.

"I'm convinced I will be, and that I won't die in prison," Breivik said in a brief exchange with reporters after the court was adjourned on Wednesday. "I think I'll be released some time between 2032 and 2070."

By the end of 2070, Breivik would be 91 years old.

A prison service psychiatrist testified on Wednesday that Breivik's capacity for violent acts was undiminished.

Also on Wednesday, a prison official told the court that Breivik had gone on a hunger strike in 2018 and smeared a swastika made from excrement on the wall of his cell.

But like all other prisoners in Norway, Breivik has the legal right to seek release, and the correctional service is obliged under the law to see this as an eventual goal, his lawyer Oeystein Storrvik said.

"There is a duty to point towards life in freedom," he said.

In his own testimony on Tuesday, Breivik blamed online radicalisation by far-right extremists for his crimes, saying he had been "brainwashed" into carrying out the attacks.

Breivik also said he would keeping fighting for white supremacy and national socialist dominance, albeit via peaceful means.

Source: Reuters/vc

Related Topics

Norway

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us