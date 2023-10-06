Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse wins Nobel literature prize

STOCKHOLM: Norway's Jon Fosse, whose plays are among the most widely staged of any contemporary playwright in the world, won the Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday (Oct 5).

Sometimes compared to Samuel Beckett, another Nobel-winning playwright, Fosse's work is minimalistic, relying on simple language which delivers its message through rhythm, melody and silence.

The Swedish Academy said the 64-year-old was honoured "for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable".

Fosse's writing is defined more by form than content, where what is not said is often more revealing than what is.

"Fosse presents everyday situations that are instantly recognisable in our own lives," said the jury.

"His radical reduction of language and dramatic action expresses the most powerful human emotions of anxiety and powerlessness in the simplest terms," it added.

"While he is today one of the most widely performed playwrights in the world, he has also become increasingly recognised for his prose," the jury said.

"I am overwhelmed and grateful," Fosse said in a statement. "I see this as an award to the literature that first and foremost aims to be literature, without other considerations."

Speaking to Norwegian public broadcaster NRK, he said he was "surprised but also not", after his name had been mentioned in Nobel speculation for several years.

"I was used to the excitement around it, but I was used to not getting it."

PLAYWRITING WAS "MADE FOR ME"

Fosse's oeuvre, written in Nynorsk - a written form of Norwegian used by 10 per cent of the population - spans a variety of genres and consists of plays, novels, poetry collections, essays, children's books and translations.

The chairman of the Nobel committee, Anders Olsson, told reporters Fosse had come to be regarded as an innovator through his "ability to evoke man's loss of orientation, and how this paradoxically can provide access to a deeper experience, close to divinity".

His major works include Boathouse (1989) and Melancholy I and II (1995-1996).