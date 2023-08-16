'Nothing allowed for them': Afghan women demand education rights in UN appeal

UNITED NATIONS: Engineering student Somaya Faruqi had to flee Afghanistan to continue her studies after the Taliban government returned to power two years ago and banned more than 1.1 million girls and women from schools and universities.

The 21-year-old, now living in the United States, is the face of a campaign launched on Tuesday (Aug 15) by the UN's Education Cannot Wait global fund to combat the crisis, marking the two-year anniversary of the fall of the internationally recognised government in Kabul.

Under the motto #AfghanGirlsVoices, the operation is spearheading a global call to respect all Afghan girls' and women's right to education.

Countless girls and women have already had to leave the country to continue their education.

Faruqi, for example, finished high school in Qatar after she and nine other girls from her robotics team, "The Afghan Dreamers" left Afghanistan in 2021.

Now, she is beginning her second year studying engineering at Sacramento State university in California, thanks to a scholarship from Qatar.