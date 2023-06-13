UK police arrest murder suspect after three found dead in Nottingham

LONDON: British police said that a man had been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were found dead on the street in the central English city of Nottingham and three others were in hospital after an attempt to run them over with a van.

Police said two people had been found dead on one road in the centre of the city just after 4am (3am GMT) on Tuesday (Jun 13) before officers were alerted to another incident not far away where someone driving a van had tried to run over three people.

They are being treated in hospital.

Another man was also found dead in a road just outside the city centre.

"This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people," Chief Constable Kate Meynell said.

"We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody. This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened."

A 31-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder and was in police custody.

Several roads were closed and the Nottingham tram network was suspended. Members of the emergency services were visible across the city.

Meynell said that roads would remain closed while the investigation continued.

"Awful news for our city to wake up to today," Alex Norris, a lawmaker for Nottingham, said on Twitter. "Our community’s thoughts and prayers are with all those affected."