Blasts at major dam in southern Ukraine unleash floodwaters

MOSCOW/KYIV: Blasts at a Soviet-era dam in the Russian controlled part of southern Ukraine on Tuesday (Jun 6) unleashed floodwaters across the war zone, according to both Ukrainian and Russian forces who blamed each other for blowing up the dam.

Unverified videos on social media showed a series of intense explosions around the Kakhovka dam. Other videos showed water surging through the remains of the dam with bystanders expressing their shock, sometimes in strong language.

The dam, 30m tall and 3.2km long and which holds water equal to the Great Salt Lake in the US state of Utah, was built in 1956 on the Dnipro river as part of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

It also supplies water to the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, and to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which is also under Russian control.

Russian-installed officials said there was no danger yet to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, from the destruction of the dam. The nuclear power station gets its cooling water from the reservoir.

Ukraine's military said that Russian forces blew up the dam while Russian sources blamed Ukraine.

"The Kakhovka (dam) was blown up by the Russian occupying forces," the South command of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Tuesday on its Facebook page.

"The scale of the destruction, the speed and volumes of water, and the likely areas of inundation are being clarified."

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia's destruction of the dam confirms that Moscow's forces "must be expelled" from all of Ukraine.

"Russian terrorists. The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam only confirms for the whole world that they must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land," he wrote on social media.

"Not a single metre should be left to them, because they use every metre for terror."