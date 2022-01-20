Novavax becomes Australia's 5th approved COVID-19 vaccine

CANBERRA: Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday (Jan 20) became the fifth coronavirus vaccine approved for use in Australia.

The country has ordered 51 million doses of the US-manufactured vaccine, supplied under the brand Nuvaxovid, for its population of 26 million. Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines are already in use in Australia. Johnson and Johnson’s Janssen vaccine is also approved but the government has not bought any.

The Novavax vaccine will be available to unvaccinated Australians aged 18 years and older but will not be used as a booster for the 95 per cent of the population aged 16 and older who have already received a vaccine.

“There are some individuals, notwithstanding a massive take up of vaccination in this country, who have been waiting for Novavax, and it’s great that it’s finally been approved,” said chief regulator John Skerritt, head of the Therapeutic Goods Administration.

“Our dream is we might turn our 95 per cent into a 97 or 98 per cent in this country,” Skerritt added.