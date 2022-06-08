Novavax COVID-19 shot, aimed at vaccine skeptics, overwhelmingly backed by FDA panel

Advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday (Jun 7) voted overwhelmingly to recommend that the agency authorise Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine for use in adults, which the drugmaker hopes can become the shot of choice among some American vaccine skeptics.

The panel of outside vaccine experts voted 21-0 with one abstention in favor of the vaccine for those 18 and older after discussing whether the shot's benefits outweigh risks, including rare occurrences of heart inflammation that may be associated with the vaccine.

If the FDA follows the recommendation and authorises the shot, it will be the fourth COVID-19 vaccine available for use in adults in the United States. The FDA has approved previous COVID-19 shots within days of panel votes, with distribution quickly following.

The timeline for Novavax is not clear.

Novavax Chief Commercial Officer John Trizzino said the agency is still reviewing documents detailing its manufacturing processes submitted last week.

"We hopefully expect to have product in the US in our warehouse by the end of June," he said in an interview, adding that the company plans to ship millions of doses made by its partner, the Serum Institute of India, soon after authorisation.