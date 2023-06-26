Novo Nordisk says obesity pill leads to 15% weight loss; availability 'to be determined'

SAN DIEGO: Novo Nordisk on Sunday (Jun 25) said a late-stage trial found that a high-dose oral version of its drug semaglutide helped overweight or obese adults lose 15 per cent of their body weight, which is in line with recent results for other experimental obesity pills.

Novo plans to seek US and European regulatory approval of the high-dose pill later this year, but timing of a market launch is "to be determined," according to Mico Guevarra, medical director at Novo Nordisk.

The Danish company has had supply issues and struggled to keep up with soaring US demand for Wegovy and Ozempic, the respective brand names for semaglutide sold as once-weekly injections for treating obesity and diabetes. Wegovy contains 2.4mg of semaglutide.

The drug, designed to activate hormones that regulate blood sugar, slow stomach emptying and decrease appetite, is part of a new class that has reignited researcher and investor interest in the weight-loss treatment market, which is estimated to reach US$100 billion by the end of the decade.

"We are upping production as much as we can," Guevarra said in an interview here on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the American Diabetes Association.

Novo Nordisk already markets an oral semaglutide, under the brand name Rybelsus, for treatment of type 2 diabetes, but its highest dose is 14mg.

The late-stage trial of 667 obese and overweight adults tested a dose of 50mg, showing that it resulted in average weight loss of 15.1 per cent after 68 weeks, when used alongside diet and physical activity, compared with 2.4 per cent for the placebo group.

These results are in line with preliminary data from the late-stage trial released by the company in May.