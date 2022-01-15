Logo
Number of French COVID-19 ICU patients falls, despite record infections
FILE PHOTO: Medical personnel work at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at the Emile Muller GHRMSA hospital in Mulhouse, France, December 16, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

15 Jan 2022 01:44AM (Updated: 15 Jan 2022 01:44AM)
PARIS: The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units in France has fallen for the second day in a row, despite a record infection rate, health ministry data showed on Friday (Jan 14).

France reported 3,895 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care units on Friday, 44 fewer than Thursday, and the second consecutive fall, despite the seven-day moving average of new infections reaching a new high of nearly 294,000 on Thursday.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 rose by 357 to 24,511, but the week-on-week increase of 13.5per cent was the lowest since the start of the year.

France's Institut Pasteur said on Wednesday that it expected to see a peak of new Omicron variant coronavirus infections in mid-January, followed by a peak in hospital admissions in the second half of January.

France on Friday also reported 191 new deaths from COVID-19, taking the cumulative total to 126,721.

 

Source: Reuters

