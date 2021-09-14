Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Number of French COVID-19 patients fall below 10,000 again
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Number of French COVID-19 patients fall below 10,000 again

Number of French COVID-19 patients fall below 10,000 again

Healthcare workers adjust medical equipment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Centre Cardiologique du Nord private hospital in Saint-Denis, near Paris, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in France, on May 4, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

14 Sep 2021 04:05AM (Updated: 14 Sep 2021 04:05AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: The number of French patients in hospital with COVID-19 fell below 10,000 again for the first time since mid-August, health ministry data showed on Monday.

The patient tally went down by 26 to 9,986, while the number of deaths in hospital increased by 86 to 88,862.

On Sunday, the seven-day moving average of new infections fell below 10,000 for the first time since July 20, as the number of new daily new cases stayed below 10,000 for the third day in a row. France now has 6.9 million confirmed cases and 115,618 deaths, including nursing home deaths.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

COVID-19 coronavirus

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us