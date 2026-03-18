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Number of suspected meningitis cases rises in UK outbreak: Official
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World

Number of suspected meningitis cases rises in UK outbreak: Official

Number of suspected meningitis cases rises in UK outbreak: Official

Britain's Health Secretary Wes Streeting leaves following a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in central London on Feb 10, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Ben Stansall)

18 Mar 2026 04:43PM
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LONDON: The number of meningitis cases being probed by UK authorities has risen to 20, the Health Security Agency said Wednesday (May 18), following an "unprecedented" outbreak centred on a university.

The outbreak in Kent in southeastern England has claimed the lives of two young people - a 21-year-old university student and an 18-year-old school student.

The focus of public health measures so far has been the University of Kent, which has around 18,000 students, some of whom are among those hospitalised with meningitis.

Meningitis is a potentially deadly infection affecting the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord, and is most common in young children, teenagers and young adults.

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"As of 5pm on Mar 17, nine laboratory cases are confirmed and 11 notifications remain under investigation," bringing the total to 20, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said in a statement.

Health Minister Wes Streeting told parliament on Tuesday the "rapidly developing situation" had seen 15 cases under investigation.

Meningitis can spread through close contact, including "prolonged kissing or sharing vapes and drinks", Streeting told lawmakers.

The current outbreak among students has been linked to a nightclub in the city of Canterbury.

Six of the confirmed cases are of group B meningococcal disease, the UKHSA said.

The bacterial strain is rarer and deadlier than the viral type.

The agency said it was also investigating the case of a baby with confirmed Meningococcal group B infection who was apparently not linked to the outbreak.

The baby girl is reportedly in hospital in nearby Folkestone.

Source: AFP/ec

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