UK nurse Lucy Letby faces life sentence for baby murders

The jury cleared Letby of two counts of attempted murder and was unable to reach decisions on six other counts of attempted murder.

But the multiple guilty verdicts for murder mean Letby faces the prospect of never being released from prison.

Letby fought back tears in the dock as the jury returned their first guilty decisions earlier in August.

She was not in court for the final verdicts and has reportedly told her lawyers she will not attend her sentencing.

"BITTERSWEET RESULT"

The families of Letby's victims said in a joint statement afterwards that while "justice has been served" it "will not take away from the extreme hurt, anger and distress that we've all had to experience".

They added that it was a "bittersweet result" since some families did not receive the verdicts they had expected.

The first babies Letby was accused of attacking were twins. A baby boy, referred to as Child A, was just a day old when he died in early June 2015, while his elder sister survived a murder attempt.

After the death of two triplet brothers within 24 hours of each other in June 2016, Letby was removed from the neonatal unit and placed on clerical duties.

Two years later, in July 2018, she was arrested for the first time. On her third arrest in November 2020, Letby was formally charged and placed in custody.