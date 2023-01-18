Nurses in England stage new walkout over pay

LONDON: Nurses across England began two days of strikes over pay on Wednesday (Jan 18), threatening fresh disruption for patients in the creaking state-run health service, as new figures showed inflation still surging.

The walkout comes after nurses held their union's first stoppage in more than a century last month, joining a wave of industrial action by UK public sector workers hit by a cost-of-living crisis driven by spiralling prices.

The latest annual inflation statistics, released early on Wednesday, showed they remained close to historically record levels, with rates easing slightly in December to 10.5 per cent, compared with 10.7 per cent the previous month.

The main nursing union accuses the government of failing to negotiate seriously on improving their pay deal for the current year, which they say is crucial given the economic situation.

"We take strike action with a heavy heavy heart but a clear mind about what we want to achieve," said nurse Anna Swift before joining a picket line in central London.

"It's time to take some action to say we need better pay, we need better conditions," she told Sky News.

The latest walkout piles further pressure on the National Health Service (NHS) at a time of peak demand due to winter illnesses and lengthening waiting lists for treatment caused by COIVD-19 cancellations and under-staffing.

Further strikes are planned for Feb 6 and Feb 7 by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) union, which has said they will "be at the highest intensity" in its history.

"UNAFFORDABLE"

Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has insisted recession-hit Britain cannot afford to reopen public sector pay already set for this fiscal year, which ends on Mar 31.

He has hinted at the possibility of more flexibility in agreeing upcoming salary deals, handled by pay review bodies whose independence from government has been questioned.

"Unaffordable pay hikes will mean cutting patient care and stoking the inflation that would make us all poorer," health minister Steve Barclay wrote in an op-ed on Wednesday in The Independent.

He added that salary increases would "take billions of pounds away from where we need it most".