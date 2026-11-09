Who is Alice Huang, Chinese exec accused of spying on Nvidia CEO?

TAIPEI: Tech executive Alice Huang is the woman accused of spying for China during an affair with Jensen Huang, head of US artificial intelligence chip titan Nvidia, according to media reports.

Public details are sparse about the woman, also known as Huang Le, who had reportedly been a top figure at a Singapore-based data centre company called Megaspeed International.

Here is what we know about her and the company:

Who is Alice Huang?

Alice Huang is a Chinese citizen recruited by Beijing to collect intelligence on the Nvidia boss, according to the New York Times, which first reported that Jensen Huang was the alleged target of a spy plot.

Despite their shared surname, Alice Huang is no relation to the 63-year-old Taiwanese-born head of the world's most valuable company.

The Times, citing people briefed on the surveillance, said that Alice Huang speaks good English and is well connected at the highest level of the global AI chip industry.

The sector is highly sensitive as the United States and China race to develop advanced AI systems with potential military applications.