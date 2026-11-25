Many people are also questioning what “input” the company received from senior government leaders and why it persuaded the board to make a complete turnaround.

“The board should have listened to the president’s request and stuck to its position that it was time to find a new CEO,” said Peter Cohan, an associate professor of management practice at Babson College. “In my opinion, by giving in to Trump, the board is endangering the company. That’s because Huang has seen that he can do anything he wants, and he will get away with it.”

The idea of an independent board of experts looking out for the long-term interests of the company and its shareholders “sort of goes out the window" if the sitting president "essentially tells them what to do," said Daniel Kinderman, a professor of political science and international relations at the University of Delaware.

“This is really the mark of crony capitalism, right?” he said.

Kinderman said the episode might “open the door a little bit more for more aggressive actions on behalf of elected representatives" in their relationships with businesses.

LAWMAKERS CALL FOR ACCOUNTABILITY

The Nvidia saga has made waves in Washington, particularly in conversations around export controls. Huang's affair raised questions about Nvidia's compliance with those restrictions. The reinstatement has renewed fervour on Capitol Hill for more transparency from both Huang and the board.

Elected officials from both parties were quick to respond to the reinstatement with criticism and scepticism.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, the incoming chair of the Senate Banking Committee, said the decision to bring Huang back was "reckless". She wrote in a statement on Monday that it does not change the fact that Huang, Nvidia executives and the company’s board “still owe Congress answers".

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, called for both Huang and the board to testify publicly to Congress. “A boardroom vote does not resolve a national security risk,” she said in a statement Monday.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who is investigating Nvidia in connection with Huang's affair, said Tuesday in an interview with CNBC that the president's intervention "does not bode well for enforcement of the law by the federal government without fear, without favour".

The California Department of Justice said on Thursday that it is asking Nvidia whether its advanced chips or confidential information may have gone to China and whether Nvidia misled investors and the public.