Leather jacket worn by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang auctions for nearly US$1 million

NEW YORK: A black leather jacket worn by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang sold for US$960,000 at a New York auction on Friday (Jul 17), 16 times higher than its estimated value of US$60,000, according to Sotheby's.

The auctioneer said in a statement that 45 collectors bid on the Tom Ford jacket, with Sotheby's head of modern collectables, Brahm Wachter, calling it "an object so closely tied to one of the defining figures of the AI era".

Much like Apple founder Steve Jobs' penchant for black turtlenecks or Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg's endless wardrobe of grey T-shirts, Mr Huang has made leather jackets part of his signature style, wearing one in nearly every public appearance, including the cover of Time magazine in 2021.

As head of Nvidia, he has seen the chipmaker grow to become the highest-valued publicly traded company in the world.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Edge Institute, a non-profit organisation dedicated to teaching English and instructing professionals in Western business and educational methods.