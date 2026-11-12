Nvidia board meets to decide CEO Huang's future as leadership crisis deepens

Nvidia's board is meeting late Wednesday (Nov 11) to decide whether to oust CEO Jensen Huang, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the world's dominant supplier of AI chips grapples with reports of two extramarital affairs involving its longtime leader.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the board meeting.

The meeting marks a sharp shift from Sunday, when Nvidia's board expressed confidence in Huang and his leadership team. Under Nvidia's bylaws, Huang can be removed "with or without cause" by a majority vote of the directors. Nvidia has 11 directors and considers all but Huang independent.

Nvidia's stock slid more than 8 per cent in extended trading after the Wall Street Journal first reported that the company was preparing to fire Huang. If those losses hold, Nvidia will have lost about US$600 billion in market value since the board announced its investigation into his relationship with a businesswoman called Alice Huang, alleged to be a Chinese spy.

Revelations that US intelligence was probing Alice Huang for facilitating shipments of Nvidia chips to Chinese firms set off a series of events: Wall Street began raising questions about Nvidia's governance and Jensen Huang's personal conduct, the company's board launched an internal investigation and hired outside counsel, while lawmakers began to push for tighter curbs on chip exports to China.

"The market is starting to price Nvidia without its founder as the likely outcome, not a tail risk," said Armina Rosenberg, portfolio manager and co-founder of Minotaur Capital, which holds Nvidia shares. "Losing Jensen would be a real blow."