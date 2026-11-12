Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns amid deepening scandal, leaving AI chip giant at crossroads

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is stepping down, leaving the AI industry without its biggest champion and clouding the future of the chipmaker he built into an AI powerhouse.

Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress will take over as interim CEO as Nvidia looks for a permanent successor, the company said on Thursday (Nov 12).

Huang, who co-founded Nvidia and is its fourth-largest investor with a stake of about 3.61 per cent, will exit the board as well. Nvidia also named former Synopsys CEO and board member Harvey Jones as its first-ever board chair.

Nvidia shares fell to US$150.98 shortly after the US market opened on Thursday, down about 13.1 per cent from the previous close, before recovering to around US$161.45.

The shares were still down about 7.1 per cent, leaving Nvidia’s market capitalisation below US$4 trillion for the first time since July 2025.

Pressure has been mounting on Huang in recent days after reports said the 63-year-old, who is married, had an affair with a Chinese businesswoman whom US authorities suspect of spying for Beijing.

Nvidia's board met on Wednesday to consider his ouster, a person familiar with the matter said, after reports earlier in the day that Huang also had an extramarital affair with a senior company executive who reported to him.

Huang's exit plunges the roughly US$4 trillion company into uncertainty and threatens to disrupt an AI ecosystem that he helped bankroll by pouring Nvidia's swelling cash pile back into cloud providers, suppliers and the industry's biggest labs.

In a statement on its website, Nvidia said that interim CEO Kress will continue to serve as executive vice president and chief financial officer until a permanent successor has been named.

"We will continue advancing the work that has made Nvidia a leader in accelerated computing and AI, and execute on the opportunities ahead. Our focus remains on serving our customers, partners, developers and shareholders,” Kress said.

"Jensen’s contributions to Nvidia are profound. Nvidia is one of the most consequential technology companies in the world. The Board and the company thank Jensen for his immeasurable contributions to the company and the industry," the statement said.

Nvidia is slated to present its third-quarter fiscal 2027 financial results on Nov 17 as previously scheduled.