SAN FRANCISCO: American chip giant Nvidia doubled revenue in its third quarter to more than US$115 billion, the company reported on Tuesday (Nov 17) amid a scandal that forced out its charismatic CEO Jensen Huang.
The results exceeded analysts' expectations but questions loom over the company after Huang resigned last week over allegations that he had multiple extramarital affairs, including with an alleged Chinese spy who might have funnelled restricted chips to China.
For the first time in nearly 28 years, since the Santa Clara, California-based company's IPO, Huang was not at the helm for the quarterly earnings call.
Instead, investors will be hearing from Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress, appointed interim CEO following Huang's resignation on Thursday.
"Our momentum is real. Nvidia is an exceptional technology leader, powered by the relentless innovation of our people," Kress said in a statement, her first as interim CEO, ahead of the company's earnings call with analysts.
The champion of semiconductors for artificial intelligence once again exceeded expectations, both in terms of revenue and net income, which reached US$65.3 billion.
Earnings per share, the benchmark metric on Wall Street, came in at US$2.77, compared to the US$2.48 anticipated by analysts.
The market reacted positively, and in after-hours trading, the stock rose by just over 2 per cent.
However, the surge should be viewed in perspective as the company has lost more than a quarter of its market capitalisation since the initial revelations concerning Huang in late October.
The 60-year-old was caught up in reports of three adultery cases, two of which involved subordinates.
The third involved a Chinese businesswoman accused of shipping Nvidia chips to China despite a US embargo. US intelligence also suspected this entrepreneur, Alice Huang, of spying for China.
On Tuesday, a few hours before the results were released, he said he was ready to return to the helm of the group he co-founded if the board of directors offered him the position.