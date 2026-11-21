WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Friday (Nov 20) called for chip giant Nvidia to reinstate disgraced former chief executive officer Jensen Huang after he resigned over extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

"I would love to see him be back. You have one of the truly most brilliant minds in the world, and where is he going to go?" Trump told reporters.

"I think that I would love to see Jensen be given a second chance."

Huang resigned last week as chief of Nvidia, a company at the centre of the AI revolution, after revelations of an affair with an alleged Chinese spy who may have funnelled restricted chips to that country.

Reports of at least two further affairs emerged after that initial report, with US intelligence said to be aware of the possibility of the alleged Chinese espionage.

Trump defended Huang as "a good man" who "made some bad decisions".

"I'd like to see Jensen make a big apology and go back because he created something with Blackwell," he said, referring to the most advanced chips designed by Nvidia.