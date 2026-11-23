Nvidia said on Monday (Nov 23) it was reinstating Jensen Huang as chief executive, effective immediately, an extraordinary reversal that followed calls from US President Donald Trump for his return after Huang resigned over revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

The reversal, which sent shares soaring 33 per cent, came after the board said it saw no national security risk in the return of Huang, who had also allegedly carried on affairs with at least two Nvidia employees.

Multiple investigations of the company are underway, including by the US SEC and the Department of Justice, related to everything from potential accounting issues to alleged chip smuggling.

Huang's return follows mounting pressure from employees, shareholders and business partners, as well as President Donald Trump, who last week urged Nvidia to bring Huang back after its board ruled out his return.

Nvidia chairman Harvey Jones had said last week that the company would not rehire Huang despite the growing campaign for his return.

Huang built Nvidia from a video-game chip designer into the dominant supplier of artificial-intelligence processors, playing a central role in its chip roadmap, major customer relationships and ties with Washington.

He resigned on Nov 12 following revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with a businesswoman whom US authorities suspect of spying for China, an allegation Beijing denies.

His departure reverberated from Silicon Valley to Taipei and Washington. A petition calling for his reinstatement drew more than 180,000 signatures, including one from Elon Musk, underscoring the unusually strong support for an executive who had stepped down amid controversy.

The board's decision to bring Huang back highlights his deep influence over Nvidia and raises questions about how dependent one of the world's most valuable companies remains on its co-founder.

Nvidia's board said on Monday it was satisfied with Huang's candour and leadership ability and, after receiving input from senior US government officials, saw no national security risk from his return.

The board has also formed a committee to investigate whether foreign intelligence efforts targeted Huang and is also starting a search to name a new chief compliance officer.

The company said Colette Kress, who was appointed as interim CEO following Huang's departure, would continue as chief financial officer.