Nvidia is preparing to oust CEO Jensen Huang: Report

Nvidia's board is preparing to oust CEO Jensen Huang after he had two extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday (Nov 11), citing people familiar with the matter.

The board is preparing to meet as soon as Wednesday to determine his future, the report added.

Earlier, The New York Times reported that Huang had an extramarital affair with a company executive who reported to him.

The relationship was with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, the New York Times said, citing five people who worked at the company.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.

The reports on Wednesday come days after Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife, as Nvidia's board investigates whether he was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.