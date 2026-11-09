Nvidia opens probe after report of CEO Jensen Huang's relationship with alleged Chinese spy

Nvidia said on Sunday (Nov 8) it is initiating an independent investigation after a media report alleged CEO Jensen Huang had a close relationship with a Chinese businesswoman who passed information to Beijing.

In a message to Nvidia employees, Huang admitted to being unfaithful to his wife and took "full responsibility" for his actions.

The New York Times reported last month that US authorities were investigating Alice Huang, a former executive of Singapore-based company Megaspeed, which buys AI chips from Nvidia. US authorities have scrutinised Megaspeed over suspicions it helped Beijing gain access to advanced AI chips that are barred from shipment to China.

"The NVIDIA Board is initiating an independent investigation in light of recent reporting that founder and CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. A committee of independent directors, assisted by outside independent counsel, will oversee the investigation," Nvidia said.

The company said on Sunday that, while its board has no reason to believe that either US national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, its inquiry will examine all available information.

Huang fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it, it added.