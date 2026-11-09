Nvidia probes whether CEO Jensen Huang was target of foreign spying as he admits affair

Nvidia said on Sunday (Nov 8) it is probing whether CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort, after a media report alleged he had a close relationship with a Chinese businesswoman who passed information to Beijing.

Huang said in a message to employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife and took "full responsibility" for his actions, while Nvidia said the CEO was committed to continuing to lead the company without interruption.

The developments are likely to pressure the chipmaker's stock, which has already seen sharp declines recently amid worries about AI sustainability, and may also raise questions about Huang's future at the helm of the company he co-founded.

The New York Times reported last month that Huang had a relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive of Singapore-based company Megaspeed, whom US authorities investigated and concluded was a Chinese intelligence asset.

US authorities have scrutinised Megaspeed, which buys AI chips from Nvidia, over suspicions it helped Beijing gain access to advanced AI chips that are barred from shipment to China.

"The Nvidia Board is initiating an independent investigation in light of recent reporting that founder and CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. A committee of independent directors, assisted by outside independent counsel, will oversee the investigation," Nvidia said.

The company said on Sunday that, while its board has no reason to believe that either US national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, its inquiry will examine all available information.

Huang fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it, it added.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio declined to comment on Huang when asked by reporters on Sunday evening.