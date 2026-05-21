Nvidia forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates, announces US$80 billion share buyback

Nvidia forecast second-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations on Wednesday (May 20), and announced an US$80 billion share repurchase programme.

Shares of the company were marginally down in extended trading.

The world's most valuable company expects revenue of US$91 billion, plus or minus 2 per cent, compared with estimates of US$86.84 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Nvidia's results are largely considered a barometer for the AI market's health, as its chips are used in virtually every major data centre in the world, powering the largest and most advanced models.

The company also said it would increase its quarterly cash dividend from 1 cent per share to 25 cents per share.

Spending on AI infrastructure continues to grow rapidly, with US tech giants, including Alphabet, Amazon and Microsoft, expected to spend more than US$700 billion on AI this year, a sharp jump from around US$400 billion in 2025.

While heavily relying on Nvidia's expensive processors, the companies are also pouring funds into developing their own custom chips to run models, posing a risk to Nvidia's long-held dominance over the chip industry.

Those chips are targeted at inferencing - the process by which AI responds to user queries - which represents a much larger market than training.