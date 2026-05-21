Nvidia forecasts quarterly revenue above estimates, announces US$80 billion share buyback

Nvidia forecast second-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations on Wednesday (May 20) and announced a US$80 billion share repurchase programme.

Shares of the company were up 1.3 per cent in extended trading.

The world's most valuable company expects revenue of US$91 billion, plus or minus 2 per cent, compared with estimates of US$86.84 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Nvidia's results are largely considered a barometer for the AI market's health, as its chips are used in virtually every major data centre in the world, powering the largest and most advanced AI models.

"Nvidia delivered another beat, but at this point that's essentially priced in as it keeps beating quarter after quarter," said eMarketer analyst Jacob Bourne. "The lingering question is whether it can convince investors the AI buildout has durability into 2027 and 2028, especially as the narrative shifts toward inference workloads and competing silicon from Google, Amazon, AMD, and Intel."

The company also said it would increase its quarterly cash dividend to 25 cents per share from 1 cent.

Spending on AI infrastructure continues to grow rapidly, with US tech giants, including Alphabet, Amazon and Microsoft, expected to spend more than US$700 billion on AI this year, a sharp jump from around US$400 billion in 2025.