Nvidia boosts tech stocks but caution dominates ahead of Fed speech

Markets are looking ahead to Friday's address by Fed chief Kevin Warsh at a key central bankers' conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.



Warsh's last major public appearance at a late July Fed meeting was widely panned as giving an ambiguous message on countering inflation.



"I think investors have been frustrated thus far with the new chair of the Fed for lack of clarity as to what it would take for them to change rates and fight inflation, which currently is well above their target," said Art Hogan of B. Riley Wealth.



Oil prices rebounded after declines over several sessions as investors await developments on diplomatic efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to tanker and cargo traffic.



US officials have vowed further economic pressure to make Iran open the strait after six months of war, which has sent energy prices soaring.



However, "shipping data continues to show traffic through the Strait running at a fraction of pre-war levels," said David Morrison, senior market analyst at Trade Nation.



On the corporate front, French drinks heavyweight Pernod Ricard saw its stock drop 4.4 per cent after posting a 26 per cent slump in annual profits due to lower sales in the United States and China.



But Salesforce soared more than 22 per cent after the software giant reported better than expected results, citing "incredible demand" for AI and data products.