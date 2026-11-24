NEW YORK: US stocks surged on Monday (Nov 23), led by a more than 6 per cent jump in the Nasdaq as Nvidia's reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO drove investors back into AI-related shares after last week's rout.

Shares of Nvidia, cornerstone of the AI trade, ended 31.5 per cent higher, their biggest daily percentage gain since May 9, 2003. Nvidia shares shot up as much as 36.6 per cent after the board returned Huang. He had resigned from the company on Nov 12 after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

US President Donald Trump said he secured a deal with Nvidia's board to bring back Huang as CEO. US lawmakers from both parties criticised Nvidia's Monday decision, saying Congress should tighten restrictions on China's access to the company's advanced AI chips.

The news helped Wall Street recover from last week's sharp selloff. On Friday, the S&P 500 and the Dow both confirmed corrections as worries mounted about the AI trade.

The Nasdaq-100 added more than US$2 trillion in market value on Monday, while the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 had their biggest daily gains since the market surged after Trump paused his "Liberation Day" tariff package in April 2025. The CBOE volatility index plunged.

"The thought had been, and it's being borne out today, that Jensen Huang is uniquely important to Nvidia and to the AI trade," said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments.

Still, he said, "you have one issue that is resolved - and it's a biggie - but you still have to see how the rest of things play out."

The S&P gained 326.78 points, or 4.73 per cent, to end at 7,237.17 points while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1,471.83 points, or 6.51 per cent, to 24,089.56. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,447.98 points, or 3.01 per cent, to 49,595.31.