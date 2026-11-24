Wall Street jumps back as Jensen Huang returns as Nvidia CEO
The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 posted their biggest daily gains since April 2025 after Nvidia shares surged as much as 36.6 per cent.
NEW YORK: US stocks surged on Monday (Nov 23), led by a more than 6 per cent jump in the Nasdaq as Nvidia's reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO drove investors back into AI-related shares after last week's rout.
Shares of Nvidia, cornerstone of the AI trade, ended 31.5 per cent higher, their biggest daily percentage gain since May 9, 2003. Nvidia shares shot up as much as 36.6 per cent after the board returned Huang. He had resigned from the company on Nov 12 after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.
US President Donald Trump said he secured a deal with Nvidia's board to bring back Huang as CEO. US lawmakers from both parties criticised Nvidia's Monday decision, saying Congress should tighten restrictions on China's access to the company's advanced AI chips.
The news helped Wall Street recover from last week's sharp selloff. On Friday, the S&P 500 and the Dow both confirmed corrections as worries mounted about the AI trade.
The Nasdaq-100 added more than US$2 trillion in market value on Monday, while the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 had their biggest daily gains since the market surged after Trump paused his "Liberation Day" tariff package in April 2025. The CBOE volatility index plunged.
"The thought had been, and it's being borne out today, that Jensen Huang is uniquely important to Nvidia and to the AI trade," said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments.
Still, he said, "you have one issue that is resolved - and it's a biggie - but you still have to see how the rest of things play out."
The S&P gained 326.78 points, or 4.73 per cent, to end at 7,237.17 points while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1,471.83 points, or 6.51 per cent, to 24,089.56. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,447.98 points, or 3.01 per cent, to 49,595.31.
Before Monday, the Nasdaq had come close to entering a bear market as investors worried about the heavy borrowing underpinning AI investment and questioned whether the sector could deliver sufficient returns. Fears of political scrutiny also mounted after Democrats swept the US midterm elections.
Last week's sharp decline came even as Anthropic had a super-sized market debut and Nvidia posted strong quarterly earnings.
The S&P 500 information technology sector jumped 9 per cent on Monday, leading sector gains for the benchmark index. Most other sectors also rose, with energy among the only negative groups. An index of semiconductors gained 14 per cent, its biggest daily percentage gain since April 2025.
Other megacap stocks also rose. Amazon.com was up 3.5 per cent, Meta was up 6.6 per cent and Alphabet was up 6.3m per cent.
Also climbing were neocloud and data-centre companies, which had come under sharp selling pressure following Huang's abrupt exit. Other sectors also rose, with energy being the only group in negative territory.
"We don't think the rebound has run its course, and at these levels, it's not too late to gradually add back technology exposure," said Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.
Ahead this week is Wednesday's personal consumption expenditures report, which could give clues about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook.