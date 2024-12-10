Suspect in killing of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson in custody

Police also found a handwritten document that speaks to "both his motivation and his mindset," Tisch said. While the document did not mention specific targets, Mangione harboured "ill will toward corporate America", Kenny added.



Mangione was born and raised in Maryland, attended college in Pennsylvania, had ties to San Francisco and last lived in Honolulu, officials said.



He was arrested on firearms charges by Altoona police, and New York detectives are on their way to Pennsylvania to question him, Tisch said. He will likely be extradited to New York at some point to face charges related to the murder.



Thompson, 50, was gunned down outside a Manhattan hotel early on Wednesday morning by a masked man who appeared to wait for his arrival before shooting the executive from behind.