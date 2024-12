Suspect in killing of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson in custody

Authorities have arrested the man suspected of killing UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson in a brazen shooting outside a Manhattan hotel last week , New York City officials said on Monday, ending a massive five-day manhunt.The suspect, identified as Luigi Mangione, 26, was captured in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after he was spotted eating at a McDonald's by an employee of the fast food restaurant who believed he resembled the gunman, officials said at a news conference.Mangione was found with a "ghost gun" - a firearm assembled from parts, making it untraceable - and a silencer consistent with the weapon used to s hoot Thompson , New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said, as well as clothing and a mask similar to those worn by the killer. The ghost gun may have been produced by a 3D printer, said Joseph Kenny, the NYPD's chief of detectives.Mangione had multiple fraudulent identifications, including a fake New Jersey ID that matched the one used by the gunman to check into a Manhattan hostel days before the shooting, officials said.