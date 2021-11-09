Obama tells COP26 to help poor nations, chides China and Russia

GLASGOW: Former US President Barack Obama called on Monday (Nov 8) for rich nations to end years of deadlock with developing countries over cash for climate change, and criticised China and Russia for their "lack of urgency" in curbing emissions.

At the start of the second and final week of the UN climate talks in Glasgow - known as COP26 - ministers got down to the detail of trying to honour promises to pay for climate-linked losses and damages, and to address how to help nations adapt to the devastating effects of climate change.

"We have to act now to help with adaptation and resilience," Obama told a meeting of island nations at the summit, adding that his views on the immediacy of the threat had been shaped by his experience growing up in Hawaii.

Obama said too little progress had been made since the 2015 Paris Agreement to try to curb warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and lambasted China and Russia for a lack of commitment in making the Glasgow talks a success.

"It was particularly discouraging to see the leaders of two of the world's largest emitters, China and Russia, declined to even attend the proceedings," he said.

Their "national plans so far reflect what appears to be a dangerous lack of urgency and willingness to maintain the status quo on the part of those governments, and that's a shame".

The failure of rich nations to make good on promises to provide help for developing countries has fuelled mistrust, and is seen as a major obstacle to progress in cutting emissions to limit the impact of rising temperatures.

Vanessa Nakate, a 24-year-old Ugandan climate activist attending the Glasgow conference published a video showing Obama had made the same call for action, not words, to help poor nations as long ago as 2009, but with few results in the ensuing years.

"Everyone knows what is to be done," said Kenya's Environment Minister Keriako Tobiko. "There have been too much and too many workshops, retreats and conferences. And it is always 'the time is now', 'the time has come'. Actually there's no more time, let's put the money on the table."